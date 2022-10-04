Golf Fore ALS – My Southborough

This long weekend is the Southborough Golf Club’s 4th annual fundraiser for ALS ONE. The fundraiser will take place from Saturday, October 8 through Monday, October 10.

To make sure you get a chance to take part, you may want to book your tee times in advance.

This year, half of the green fees for the three days will be donated to the non-profit for ALS research and care. (Anyone who would like to Donate extra can.)

To book your appointment, use their online option here or call 508-460-0946. For more information on Southborough’s 9 hole course, click here.

The fundraiser is again sponsored by club management and the Select Board with help from former member Brian Shea. Shea asked me to extend thanks to New England Golf and ALS One for pulling the event together.

Shea’s note below reminds that the fundraiser is in the memory of late Residents and former Town officials Brian Shifrin and John Wilson:

Brian and John were beloved members of our community, played key roles in helping to ensure golf in Southborough continued at our course, and were taken from us far too soon. This is a great way for people to get out and enjoy a local resource that means so much to them, and benefit a cause dedicated to ending ALS.

You can read more about Wilson’s and Shifrin’s roles in relation to the golf course in my 2019 post. You can find the Facebook event page here.

The non-profit ALS ONE describes itself as: