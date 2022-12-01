Golf For The Disabled Tour Announces Enhanced 2023 Schedule

The Golf for the Disabled Tour (G4D) has launched its 2023 global schedule, which features an expanded calendar of eight tournaments in six different countries.

Last year saw the G4D hold its Inaugural season with a seven-event schedule, the tour sees the world’s best Golfers with a disability competing on the same courses during the same week as DP World Tour professionals.

