Golf Finishes Third at VCU Shootout

RICHMOND, Va. – GW golf concluded play at the VCU Shootout on Tuesday, finishing third among 14 competing teams with a 35-under-par 829 at the Tuckahoe Creek Course in Richmond, Va.

As a team, GW’s 829 team score Shattered the program’s 54-hole record by 25 strokes, a record dating back to 2017 at the Phoenix Invitational.

Jakub Hrinda paced GW with an impressive second-place finish that saw the senior score a 14-under-par 202. Hrinda led all teams on par four holes, averaging a tournament-low 3.70. Hrinda recorded 37 pars and 14 birdies to boast the second-lowest score of the season-opening tournament. Hrinda finished just one stroke behind Matthew Feinstein of William & Mary, who finished in the top spot.

“It’s really fun to be part of this team,” Hrinda said. “It hurts to come up a stroke short, but that’s golf, and we’re all excited for the next few weeks.”

Hrinda’s 202 set the 54-hole total record in GW golf program history by four strokes.

In his Buff & Blue debut, Rodrigo Barahona tied for fifth overall with an 11-under-par 205, which saw the first-year tally 17 birdies across the three rounds of play, good enough for second among all golfers.

“It was a solid debut,” Barahona said. “I felt really confident with my game and trusted that the rest of the guys had my back as well.”

“Wow, what a start! I knew we would be contending this year, but I’m thrilled we were able to break through some barriers in week one,” said head Coach From Chuck Schein . “It’s heartbreaking to come so close after a few days of battling, but the guys played amazing from the first tee today.

“There are so many positives to take away from this tournament, and we must hold our heads high. We will be back in this position again and can draw from this experience.”

TEAM SCORES: 279-275-275= 829 (-35)