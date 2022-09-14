Golf finishes second; pair inside Top 10 in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Wright State golf team carded a 13-under final round score Tuesday at the Golfweek Fall Challenge to finish 26-under for the tournament and collect a second-place team finish as a pair of Raiders earned top 10 marks.

Wright State, who was five-under in a tie for third after a 283 team score in Sunday’s opening round and was still there after a second round 280, fired a 275 team score Tuesday, which tied for the lowest team round of the week with tournament Champion Jacksonville State, who finished two better than the Raiders at 28-under.

Individually, Tyler Goecke finished second at 13-under while Mikkel Mathiesen was tied for ninth after his six-under showing.

Goecke sat second on the individual Leaderboard all week, carding a one-under 71 in his opening round before a four-under 68 Monday and following that with an eight-under (and tournament-low) 64 in the final round. He had four birdies on Sunday before carding six on Monday and collected eight, including six in his first nine holes, in the final round.

Mathiesen was also inside the top 10 all week, firing an opening round 70 at two-under before a three-under 69 on Tuesday and finishing with a one-under 71. He collected four birdies on Sunday before five in both rounds two and three , but mixed in seven bogeys throughout the tournament.

Cole Corder and Shane Ochs each finished four-under in a tie for 16th, with Corder carding rounds of 76 (+4), 69 (-3) and 67 (-5) and Ochs recording a 74 (+2), 67 (-5) and 71 (-1) in his first collegiate action. Corder collected 14 birdies across the three rounds, including six on both Monday and Tuesday, while Ochs had a single birdie on Sunday before five on both Monday and Tuesday. Andrew Flynn finished four-over in a tie for 47th and Davis Root was tied for 54th at seven-over to round out the Raider lineup.

Wright State is back in action October 3 and 4 at the Georgia State Invitational as the Raiders make the trip south to metro Atlanta for the second fall in a row. Wright State is the Defending Champion in the event.