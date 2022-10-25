Golf Finishes First Two Rounds at ODU/OBX Intercollegiate

POWELLS POINT, NC – With two rounds of golf in the Rearview at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate, the Villanova Wildcats are tied for 9th place out of the 16-team field.

The ‘Cats combined for a team score of 27-over across the two days, shooting a 293 in round two to tie with North Dakota for the ninth slot.

Peter Weaver Ranks T9 on the leaderboard, putting up a one-over in round one and an even-par in the second to finish at 143 for the two rounds.

Ryan Pamer carded a 74 on the first day, and climbed to T19 after round two with an even-par performance. The freshman totaled five birdies over the first two days, which tied him for the third-most in the field.

Jason Lohwater shot a 75 in the opening round, then used one less stroke in the second to go 7-over for the first two days. The graduate transfer from Bucknell ranks T40 after two rounds and finished third in the field for par-3 scoring.

Kyle Kinnane posted a 10-over in the first, then ended with a 161 for T76.

Joshua Lavely went 15-over in the first round, but shaved nine strokes off his score on day two to finish with a 163 (21-over-par).

Villanova Returns to Kilmarlic Golf Club on Tuesday for the last round of action, with 18 holes on the docket.