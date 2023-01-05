Golf fans, rejoice: Final hour of Sunday broadcast will be ad-free, and more could follow | Golf News and Tour Information

Outside of the Masters, professional golf on television has the stigma of a presentation that is bogged down with advertisements. PGA Tour partners CBS and NBC have borne the brunt of the criticism, although last year fans were so irritated at the promo-inundation of the 2022 US Open that USGA CEO Mike Whan had to issue a mea culpa of sorts. Against that backdrop, a Tuesday report from the Sports Business Journal gives light at the end of the tunnel for beleaguered viewers.