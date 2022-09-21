Golf Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter After Extremely Viral Tiger Woods Video Resurfaces During Presidents Cup Week

Tiger Woods is one of the most well-known players in the golf world. His skills on the field are beyond marvelous and the golfer has made tons of records in the sport. Fans love him for his Humble nature as much as they do for his game. And after a viral video of the golfer resurfaced on Twitter, people are having an amazing time reacting to it!

Tiger Woods’ viral putt video has resurfaced

Woods is known for his long accurate shots on any given course. However, his short game is also no less when it comes to skills. And a viral video of Tiger Woods shows an unbelievable putt by Woods. In the video, Tiger Woods hits the ball with his putter and immediately shakes hands with his partner Abraham Ancer.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 15, 2022, Tiger Woods of the US acknowledges the fans after holing on the 18th and finishing his second round REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

To everyone’s surprise, the ball goes into the hole, and Woods was so confident about it that he didn’t even wait for the ball to reach the hole before shaking hands with Ancer. However, later it was found that the video was doctored and wasn’t a real putt. Many fans chose to believe the footage to be true earlier since they could never doubt Tiger Woods’ golfing abilities.

Fans react to Woods’ viral video

After a fan page posted Woods’ old fake putt video on Twitter, fans started to give all kinds of reactions to it. The video had a caption asking the fans “Who remembers the Greatest putt of all time?”. And golf fans saw it as an opportunity to express their love for the golf legend.

Most of them reacted to the video by calling Tiger Woods the GOAT Some even believed the Authenticity of the video and said that it was a “straight boss move”.

However, others knew that the video was doctored. Fans started to point out that the video was “fake” as soon as they realized that there were people who believed it was real.

On the other hand, some decided to compare the putt with those of other golfers’.

There is no doubt that Woods has an amazing skill set. And who knows that the golfer might pull a similar stunt on the field someday. But as far as this video is concerned, it is an edited footage that resurfaces every time during the Presidents Cup.

Have you seen the video? Did you believe it was real? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

