Golf event in Belgrade raises $33K for youth mentoring

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine’s 2022 Golf Fore Kids’ Sake at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club, presented by Kennebec Savings Bank, raised $33,000 Sept. 2 to support one-to-one youth mentoring throughout mid-coast, central and eastern Maine, according to a news release from the youth mentoring program.

Belgrade Golf Fore Kids’ Sake 2022 Tournament winners:

• First Place Net: Maine General No. 2 (Andy Dionne, John Smith, Jason Brown and Tim Borelli);

• First Place Gross: Horch Roofing (Tim Matero, Chris Seavey, Jordan Matero and Benjie Blake);

• Second Place Net: Bank of New Hampshire (Sean Rankin, Matt Worthen, Don McFadden and Travis Frautten); and

• Second Place Gross: Skowhegan Savings Bank (Kevin Holland, Don Skillings, Jim Coffin and Ed Goff).

Longest Drive Awards were presented to Mark Eldgridge (men’s) and Adrian Phair (women’s). Goff won the Chipping Contest.

The Belgrade Lakes Golf for Kids’ Sake was Sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank (Invitational Presenting Sponsor) with support from Major Sponsors Skowhegan Savings Bank, Cives Steele Company, Robert Gatof, and Horch Roofing. Lunch and Scoreboard Sponsors included Central Maine Motors Auto Group, Darlings, Sprague & Curtis Real Estate, and Sappi.

To learn more about becoming a mentor, or for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine’s youth mentoring programs, visit bbbsmidmaine.org.

