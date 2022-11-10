Golf Enthusiast Nick Jonas Strikes Exciting Collaboration With Billion Dollar Company

Popular Golf equipment company, PXG, has teamed up with famous songwriter, Nick Jonas, in a brand-new partnership. The collaboration was announced on the back of the two parties joining hands together for a new range of apparel.

The Jonas Brothers fame, Nick Jonas, joins PXG

While Jonas isn’t a popular name among the golf circuits, Nick is a self-proclaimed golf enthusiast. They have called it “the perfect pre-show activity” to Escape reality. The Collaboration with Bob Parsons-founded company was instilled in the latter’s Arizona private club at the Scottsdale National.

It was here when the famous Jonas Brothers met up and played golf with their kin. PXG was formed by Parsons in 2014 after his venture with GoDaddy. The golf equipment and apparel company has already taken Giant Strides in the golf world. The company is now considered one of the superior club manufacturers in the market.

For Jonas, a venture into the golf industry looked likely. “When I was invited to join Scottsdale National and got to know the Parsons, I fell in love with this place they’ve created,” Jonas said. The 30-year-old spoke about his observations and suggestions that made him more involved with the company. Eventually, the two shook hands, which Jonas labeled as the “perfect fit.”

Is Nick Jonas a favorable face in golf?

While Jonas commands widespread popularity in the world, his name doesn’t go around in golf circles. Indeed, apart from a few Pro-Am competitions, Jonas has hardly played any golf under the public eye.

However, that doesn’t take away the singer’s interest and potential in building a brand in golf. “That was a big part of what was exciting for us,” Parsons mentioned. “We really wanted to push the PXG brand forward; I always say I’d love to be part of the cultural conversation, whether it be current Trends in fashion, pop culture, what’s happening on social media, and in the Younger demographics too.”

“This collaboration with Nick helps hits a lot of those points. He’s not necessarily known within golf, although he is very passionate about golf,” they further added.

The Collaboration is expected to launch its own set of customized golf apparel starting next month. Stay tuned for NJxPXG.