Golf Ends Fall Season at Cal Poly Collegiate

The Marquette University men’s golf team heads to Carmel-By-The-Sea, California and the Cal Poly Collegiate for its final meet of the fall season on Oct. 31 – Nov. 1.

This tournament will conclude the fall portion of the Golden Eagle’s 2022-23 schedule.

THE EVENT

Cal Poly will be hosting a 13-team field at The Preserve Golf Club. Joining Marquette and Cal Poly will be Long Beach State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, USC, USF, San Francisco and Washington. Oregon (24th), Washington (33rd), Ohio State (36th), Northwestern (46th) and Marquette (50th) come into the event ranked inside Golfstat’s top 50.

Round one will tee off at 10:30 am CT on Halloween with the second round to follow in the afternoon. The final round will be on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Live scoring will be available through Golfstat.

THE COURSE

The Preserve Golf Club opened its doors in 2000 and was designed by Tom Fazio and Sandy Tatum. For the tournament, the course measures 7,041 yards and plays as a par 72 with a course rating of 74.4 and a slope of 141.

THE LINEUP

Lineup: Tyler Leach , Bhoom Sima Aree , Max Lyons , Josh Robinson , Nicolás Evangelio

Individual: Aidan Lafferty

The Golden Eagles roll with the same five that took second in the Dayton Flyer Invitational at NCR Country Club last time out.

All five members of Marquette’s lineup have been the low scorer in an event this season.

MU’s No. 1, Tyler Leach has the lowest scoring average on the team through 11 rounds this season with an average score of 71.55. Leach turned in the low round last time out with an even-par 71 and tied for the low score of the tournament with Josh Robinson at 6-over par (219). Leach and Robinson finished tied for sixth place in the event.

Aidan Lafferty Returns to action for the Golden Eagles as an individual. Lafferty last competed in the Marquette Intercollegiate at Milwaukee Country Club where he finished tied for 16th at 5-over par (71-71-73—215).

UP NEXT

The Golden Eagles conclude the fall season and will return to action on Feb. 12 for the Puerto Rico Classic Hosted by Purdue at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Keep up with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).