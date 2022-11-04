GOLF Dividend Announcement $0.1800/Share 11/3/2022

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) on 11/03/2022 declared a dividend of $ 0.1800 per share payable on December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 02, 2022.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has paid dividends since 2017, has a current dividend yield of 1.6136262417% and has increased its dividends for 4 successive years.

Acushnet Holdings Corp’s market cap is $3,175,293,060 and has a PE ratio of 20.47. The stock price closed yesterday at $ 44.62 and has a 52 week low/high of $ 37.46 and $ 57.87.

Acushnet Holdings is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Co. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. Co.’s products include golf balls, golf clubs, wedges and putters, golf shoes, golf gloves, golf gear and golf and ski outerwear and apparel. C/o. is also engaged in custom imprinted golf balls. This includes printing corporate logos, tournament logos, country club or resort logos, and personalization on Titleist and Pinnacle golf balls. C/o. designs, assembles and sells golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons) under the Titleist brand, wedges under the Vokey Design brand and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand.

For more information on Acushnet Holdings Corp click here.