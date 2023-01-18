Golf Digest’s Stephen Szurlej wins the PGA of America’s 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in Photojournalism | Golf News and Tour Information

No one image defines a photographer’s career, but Szurlej has a soft spot for a photo he took of Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2005 Masters. After Woods hit his tee shot over the green on the 16th hole, Szurlej went to the right side of the green on the par 3 so that he stood with Woods Chipping towards him. Szurlej’s experience shooting at Augusta National allowed him to lift his camera above patrons’ heads and turn his lens in the right spot to see Woods’ chip trundle toward the hole and Briefly Hang on the edge of the cup before falling in to the roars of the gallery .