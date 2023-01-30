Golf Digest Names Golf Performance Center’s Nick Novak Best Young Teacher

Golf Performance Center (GPC) Director of Coaching, Nick Novak was named one of the Best Young Teachers by Golf Digest for the 2nd consecutive year!

Novak, along with other winners, will be Featured in the February issue of Golf Digest which will be released this week.

Golf Digest states, “Our latest group of winners stands at 160, and their teaching locations stretch from Hawaii to New Hampshire. Some Coach at exclusive places such as Baltusrol and LA Country Club. Others spend their days teaching indoors on simulators. Here we will reveal their names and give you a taste of their abilities as some of them share quality practice tips. These are Golf Digest’s Best Young Teachers.”

In November 2022, Novak received the PGA Player Development Award.

In his role as Director of Coaching at GPC, Nick works with Athletes to help them reach their goals through the 5 Elements of Success. In addition, Nick oversees golf coaching and programming with a team Mindset to ensure all GPC Athletes realize their goals by advancing in the Player Development System.

The Golf Performance Center is located at 824 Ethan Allen Highway in Ridgefield. Learn more here.