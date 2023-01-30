Golf Design India completes modernization work at Beldih

The renovation of Beldih Golf Course, a nine-hole layout in Jamshedpur, India, has been completed by architect Vijit Nandrajog of Golf Design India.

“Our vision was to modernize the golf course, introduce the latest modern technologies, and to create golf features of the highest international standards yet at the same time retain the old-world charm and character that the course had,” said Nandrajog.

Work included a redesign of all greens, reconstruction of all tees, new bunkers, the addition of swales and undulations to fairways, and the redevelopment of the practice facilities.

The project began in March 2022 and had to be completed in time to host the Tata Steel Tour Championship, the finale of the Professional Golf Tour of India, in December 2022. Each round of the tournament is played over nine holes of the nearby Golmuri course , plus the nine holes at Beldih.

“The old golf course was relatively flat, and the old green Complexes were very small and didn’t really have any kind of character,” said Nandrajog. “Also, the city of Jamshedpur receives an immense amount of rainfall during the Monsoon season which also adds to the problems with the old golf course.

“We wanted to expand putting surface areas plus create slopes and undulations within and around the greens. Considering the heavy rainfall and the flatness of the land, we decided to considerably elevate most of the green Complexes for better drainage as well as long-term ease of maintenance. Material for building up golf features was generated within the course by creating swales and undulations at strategic locations on the fairways and approach areas, which also aided in creating land movements and surface drainage patterns throughout the course.”

The irrigation system has also been updated and two new bodies of water were built to help with surface drainage. The project also involved a complete redo of the bunkering on the course. The old course had very few Bunkers which didn’t come into play for most golfers. These were closed with new greenside and Fairway Bunkers added at strategic locations to add challenge and interest in play.

“Although the course hosts a professional event every year, it is a member’s course and so all design changes were made keeping the members in mind,” said Nandrajog. “All elements and features added to the course were designed to make the course more interesting to play for the Everyday golfer as well as the professionals.”



