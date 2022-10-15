Golf: Delphos St. John’s boys in third at Division III state tourney

SUNBURY — You didn’t need a weather man to know which way the wind was blowing at the Division III boys state golf tournament because it was a constant throughout Friday and played a part in the scores posted on day one at the NorthStar Golf Club.

After an hour delay, the linksters hit the course with a slight wind, but as the day progressed the winds picked up.

Delphos St. John’s was one team that endured the Windy conditions to be in third place by posting a 343, Newark Catholic leads the field with a 325. Individually, Cardinal Moody’s Rocco Turner carded a 2-over-par 74 to finish as the individual leader after day one.

“I think it was a real great day,” St. John’s head Coach Aaron Dubow said. “I think it was a really tough day with the wind and the weather and the greens were really tough, and I am really proud of the way the guys hung in there and looking to be in it tomorrow.”

Blue Jay Collin Feathers finished with an 80 to lead the team and put him in a tie for 10th individually. Freshman Tyce McClain came in with an 83 and Jack Gerker finished with an 85. Caden Wright posted a 95 and Ashton Milligan came in with a 101.

“The greens got to a couple of the players,” Dubow said. “They had a lot of putts but they are right there. I think the back nine is a little tougher but you have a lot more trees and the wind was a little less in the back but I would say the back nine is tougher. If we can shoot a 320 or 330 tomorrow we should be in the top three. If we stay calm and stay patient we should be in the top three.”

Minster put up a sixth-place 352. Mitchell Bornhorst led the team with an 85 followed by teammate Nathan Beair with an 86. Jack Meyer posted a 90 and Ray Purdy finished with a 91. Louis Magoto ended with a 93.

Ottoville head Coach Keith Utendorf said he thought the hour delay might have benefited his team as the Big Green began on the much narrower back nine followed by a wide open front nine. However, with the Winds picking up, the Big Green Golfers had to adjust to the less than favorable conditions, finishing in ninth with a 366 total.

“The conditions were calm at the beginning, and I really feel like the conditions were the story today,” Utendorf said. “I think there are a lot of high scores from pretty much everybody. I am really proud of our guys grinding through that. I am really proud that they finished.”

Ottoville’s Grant Leis was one Big Green golfer that effectively maneuvered his way through the course and the wind as he posted a team-low 80. Keaton Schnipke came in with a 90 followed by Blake Kortokrax with a 93. Jace Langhals posted a 103 and Michael Turnwald finished with a 104.

“I followed him (Leis) for a lot of the day,” Utendorf said. “They played awesome. An 80 in these conditions is pretty solid so I am pretty proud of him individually and collectively. Hopefully we will be in the conversation after today and come in Tomorrow with fresh Minds and put together something for tomorrow.”

Individually, Lima Central Catholic’s Parker Judy finished with an 85 and Miller City’s Will Otto ended his day with an 87.

Division II girls

COLUMBUS — Lima Central Catholic’s Bridget Mulcahy is tied for eighth after posting a 79 on the par 70 Ohio State University Gray Course.

