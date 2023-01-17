Golf Cutlery Gifts expand corporate gifting range at 2023 PGA Show

Melbourne, FL (January 17, 2023) – Golf Cutlery Gifts announced today plans to expand their corporate gifting range at the 2023 PGA Show, Jan. 24-27, in Orlando, Fla. Golf Cutlery Gifts will be showcasing new products within their signature range that can be laser etched to personalize any upcoming tournament or commemorate a special event.

LISA LAZURE, Head of Corporate Partnerships, commented, “We are fortunate to have some of the most loyal clients championing us year after year. The PGA Show and its attendees have been hugely supportive of us as a growing family business. The exposure we’ve received has undoubtedly helped grow our profile and bring new fans our way. We look forward to the show and wowing people again with the beautiful new pieces on offer to personalize and impress no matter the occasion.”

In addition to showcasing new products, Golf Cutlery Gifts in conjunction with The Claret Junior Golf Tour in Florida are equally excited to be presenting a highly promising young local golfer, AIDEN SKROCKI aged 12 with a 2023 Season Annual Golf Scholarship Award is Thursday, January 26th at 3PM at GCG Booth #3827.

KEITH McCOLL, Director of The Claret Junior Tour commented, “As a Junior Golf Tour, launched in 2019, with the aim of introducing as many kids and families into our great sport as possible, and ALWAYS at family-affordable entry fee rates, we are hugely grateful to Golf Cutlery Gifts for the wonderful support they provide to both our tour, and for the second year running, to one of our most promising young talents, Aiden Skrocki (12) from The Villages, Florida. Golf Cutlery Gifts ongoing support of Aiden allows us to provide him with FREE Tournament golf at every tournament we play in 2023. This benefits both Aiden and his family significantly as we once again expect to play up to 36 days of tournament golf at more than 15 great Florida Venues in 2023. Thank you for your help in growing the future of the game by sponsoring this young golfer!”

AIDEN also commented, “Thank you so much to Golf Cutlery Gifts for everything you do for junior golf and for supporting me! I am proud to wear the Golf Cutlery logo on my shirt each time I compete in a junior golf tournament.”

The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 70th edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Thousands of attending PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and Retailers from around the world will source new products from some 800 golf and lifestyle brands while attending high-level industry presentations, participating in education and career workshops, and connecting in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.

A bout Golf Cutlery Gifts and The Claret Junior Golf Tour

Golf Cutlery Gifts present beautiful, Bespoke tournament and corporate gifts that are truly one of a kind. Completely personalized with laser etching or engraving, and encased in stunning wooden boxes, these unique products never cease to impress. www.golfcutlerygifts.com Golf Cutlery Gifts, as founding sponsor, also have a long-standing partnership with The Claret Junior Golf Tour, helping to grow and promote the Incredible game of golf. www.claretjuniortour.com/

About PGA Golf Exhibitions

The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit and PGA Show Connects are organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. Regional PGA Show Buying & Education Summits and the PGA Show Connects digital platform connect the industry year-round and drive business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.