Golf courses offer challenges, many birdies and Eagles too

PGA Tour players are notorious for heaping praise on the golf courses they play. But from time to time that praise sounds genuine, like the praise one player has for a long time The American Express course La Quinta Country Club.

“I love La Quinta Country Club,” said Brendan Steele, the three-time PGA Tour Winner who grew up in Idyllwild and has played desert courses for decades. “Traditionally, they have the best greens that we see on the PGA Tour, which is pretty amazing that we play all these great courses through the course of the year and all different surfaces. I think La Quinta Country Club has the Greatest greens we play year in and year out, which is a Testament to what they do there.”

The golf courses, the conditions of the courses and the weather in the Coachella Valley have always been Lure for Golfers to play in The American Express. In recent years it has also been the consistency of the rotation that is an attraction. After more than five decades of course changes and rotations in the tournament, the current rotation of courses has been the same since 2016.

La Quinta Country Club is being played in the tournament for a record 51st year. The Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West is being played for the ninth time, including the last eight years as the host course. The Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West joined the rotation in 2016, when the tournament underwent a major change in courses. That year the Stadium Course rejoined the tournament, along with the Nicklaus Tournament Course, replacing the Palmer Private Course and the Nicklaus Private Course at PGA West. The change was noticeable for the golfers.

