Golf courses looking to capitalize on upcoming mild weather

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) – With the mild temperatures forecasted over the next week, golf courses will be looking for bonus profit.

High temperatures are currently forecast to reach the 60s and 70s every day over the next 7 days in our area with little rain. The Climate Prediction Center also indicates that these warmer-than-average temperatures may stick around even through the middle of November.

Brett Mowbray, golf operations manager at Massanutten Resort, said there seems to be a magic number that brings all the Golfers back out this late in the season.

“Once we start getting into the 60s and when it hits that 70-degree number you really start to see a lot of people want to come out and bring the clubs. If they’ve already put them in the closet, they want to bring them out and get back on the course,” said Mowbray.

Mowbray said the warmer temperatures make people want to do different activities. Hunting is a very popular activity this time of year, but at times, it may feel too warm to want to do so.

Mowbray said the warm temperatures so late in the year just create bonus profit. They said the season for golfing really turns quiet at this point of the year. This is partially because of the weather, but other things such as college football and kids returning to school play a role as well.

Cold and rainy weather scares most golfers away, but Mowbray said the hardcore golfers will always show up.

Mowbray said he hopes to see the same success they saw last November, where 1,500 to 1,600 golfing rounds were purchased. However, November is a wild card when it comes to how the weather plays out.

“Fall month of November… it’s always a little harder to predict because if it does get colder quicker, and we kind of get some snowfalls late in the month, it can really hurt the numbers for the month,” Mowbray said.

Mowbray said since Massanutten Resort is an all-season resort, they will benefit once temperatures turn very cold as a whole. The ideal weather is for November to start off on a warm note to bring the Golfers out, but then turn very cold by the end of the month as skiing season is right around the corner.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.