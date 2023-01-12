Golf course purchased by Webster-based developer – Millbury Sutton Chronicle

By David Dore

Millbury-Sutton Chronicle

SUTTON — A Webster-based developer that owns a shopping plaza in town has purchased Pleasant Valley Country Club.

Michael O’Brien (operating under the corporate name of Galaxy Links LLC) bought the golf course from siblings John Magill Jr. and Elizabeth Shropshire (operating under the name 95 Armsby Road LLC) for $3,485,000.

The deal was finalized Dec. 28. The sale includes 95, 56 and 100 Armsby Road, with more than 136 Acres of land.

O’Brien said in a Jan. 6 email he bought the course because “we felt it was a unique opportunity to own and operate, and furthermore still had great potential for improvement of the course, the amenities and events.”

As for possible changes at Pleasant Valley, O’Brien said they would include “improvements. From cosmetic, to restaurant, to golf course and very unique ideas for expansion of the event venue.”

He later added, “The Galaxy and [Pleasant Valley] teams are overflowing with excitement already. So much is in the works. Wait and see.”

Magill and Shropshire also own Highfields Golf & Country Club in Grafton, which their family has run since it opened in 2002.

Magill and Shropshire’s father, John, bought Pleasant Valley Country Club out of Bankruptcy in 2010. It was put up for sale in 2019, but the sale was pulled a year later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between the 1960s and 1998, the course hosted 32 events on the PGA Tour, bringing golf luminaries such as Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Lee Trevino to the Blackstone Valley. It also Hosted the LPGA’s areaWEB.com Challenge tournament in 1999.

O’Brien is the founder of Galaxy Development LLC, owner of Pleasant Valley Crossing in Sutton, a short distance on Route 146 from the country club. The company also owns properties throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Hampshire, along with a life sciences real estate division, a self-storage facility in Worcester, and a 19-lot housing subdivision in Dudley.