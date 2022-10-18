Golf Concludes Round One at Dayton

KETTERING, Ohio – The Marquette University men’s golf team wrapped up day one action at the Dayton Flyer Invitational Monday evening. The Golden Eagles finished round one tied for second at 11-over par (295).

Round two was postponed Monday and is scheduled to be completed Tuesday at 10 am CT with the final round to follow.

Junior Josh Robinson had the low score in round one with a 1-over par 72. Robinson made two birdies and an eagle in his first round. Through 15 holes in the second round, Robinson is currently 3-over for the tournament and tied for sixth.

Tyler Leach is 4-over par for the tournament through 15 holes in the second round. Leach shot a 4-over 75 in round one and is even par with 3 holes to play in round two. Leach currently ranks third in the field in birdies with six. Bhoom Sima Aree and Nicolás Evangelio I joined Leach with six birdies each.

MU is currently leading the field in birdies with 23 through 15 holes in the second round.

