Golf Concludes Fall Season in Ninth Place at the Bear Brawl

NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Golf team concluded its fall campaign with a ninth-place finish at the Bear Brawl on Monday afternoon.

Playing a 36-hole event for the first time since 2017, UNO had a 23 stroke improvement between rounds one and two.

Jose De La Concepcion Quilez led the way for UNO finishing tied for 23rdrd with scores of 79 of 70. Pepe’s second round score was the only round of par or better for the Privateers at the par-70 Ridgewood Country Club.

Making the second appearance of his young career true freshman Canon Clark finished inside the top-30 with rounds of 77 and 74.

Maximilian Wojciechowski and Mason Roberts finished just outside the top-30 with scores of 151 and 152 respectively. Gabriel Gallego’s score of 165 rounded out the Privateer efforts tying him for 43rd place.

New Orleans made 17 birdies as a team and 102 pars. Quilez and Clark led the Privateers with four birdies apiece.

The Privateers conclude their fall with a record of 34-33, with a 5-1 mark against Southland schools. New Orleans kicks off its Spring campaign on Feb. 27 in Diamondhead, Miss. When they host the Gulf Coast Collegiate.

FINAL RESULTS

9 New Orleans, U. of 314, 291 | 605

T23 Jose De La Concepcion Quilez (2) 79, 70 | 149

T29 Canon Clark (4) 77, 74 | 151

T32 Maximilian Wojciechowski (1) 80, 72 | 152

T35 Mason Roberts (3) 78, 75 | 153

T43 Gabriel Gallego (5) 81, 84 | 165

