Golf Completes First Day of Team Competition in Minnesota

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team opened its fall schedule this weekend at The Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.

Senior Trent Tipton and sophomore Todd Duncan paced the Mountaineers during the first 36 holes of competition. Tipton shot 73 and a collegiate-best 67 and is tied for 21st place at 2-under-par. Duncan is also tied for 21st place at 2-under-par, shooting his best round as a Mountaineer with a 69 followed by a 71.

Junior Jackson Davenport recorded rounds of 72-74=146 (+4), sophomore Max Green had rounds of 73-74=147 (+5) and freshman Caleb Wilson shot 77-72=149 (+7) in his WVU debut.

As a team, the Mountaineers are in 14th place at 3-over-par with rounds of 287 and 284.

The final 18 holes of The Gopher Invitational will begin Monday morning.

Four Mountaineers competed as individuals this weekend in the Minnesota Golf Classic at Pioneer Creek Golf Course. Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant recorded his best finish as a Mountaineer, shooting 68-68-71=210 to finish 6-under-par in fifth place. Freshman Westy McCabe in his Collegiate debut, finished tied for eighth place at 3-under-par with rounds of 73-71-69=213.