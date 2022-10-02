Golf Competes in Day One of Matthews Auto event

APALACHIN, NY — Freshman Sean Shen is tied for ninth place and senior Evan Sitts is tied for 15th place, highlighting Binghamton’s performance in the first day of the Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational on Sunday at the Links of Hiawatha. The two-day event concludes on Monday.

In the team standings, Binghamton is currently in ninth place out of 10 competing squads.

Playing as an individual, Shen shot an even-round 72. He got off to a stellar start with a 34 on the front nine holes. Shen birdied both the first and ninth holes during that stretch.

Sitts, meanwhile, led the Bearcats’ team performance with a 2-over par/74. He was three-over par after six holes but shot one-under par during the final 12 holes. Sitts birdied the ninth, 11th and 12 holes during that span.

“I got off to a slow start but was able to fight back,” he said. “It was pretty Windy out there but I was happy with how I was able to grind out the round.”

“Sean and Evan had solid rounds for us,” head Coach Bernie Herceg said. “We’d like to see them move up (the leader board) on Monday and hope that our team bounces back and has a good round tomorrow.”

Owen Gauder of Niagara leads the 59-golfer field with a 4-under par/68 in the opening round. They led the Purple Eagles to a second-place finish in the round (+6), behind only first-place Lehigh (+2).

The final round of the Matthews Auto Intercollegiate begins at 9 am on Monday.