Golf, collect food for those in need, Glory in music, pray and eat pie

Best bets for Nov. 18-24

In this busy week leading up to Thanksgiving, there are a bounty of activities available, from concerts to theater openings. To whet one’s sweet tooth, there is a delectable pie sale and for those who enjoy the arts, there is an art opening in Provincetown. Athletes can check out the Blue Rock Golf Course turkey shoot-out. There is even a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving in a 1790 Quaker Meeting House. In fact, this week is a welcome break before the hectic Christmas season begins.

Gallery Hosts Opening Reception

There will be an opening reception for the Members’ Small Works Exhibitions. This exhibit represents the work of PAAM’s contemporary artist-members, many of whom live on Cape Cod either full-time or part of the year. Come and enjoy this year’s offerings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button