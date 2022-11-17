Golf, collect food for those in need, Glory in music, pray and eat pie

Best bets for Nov. 18-24

In this busy week leading up to Thanksgiving, there are a bounty of activities available, from concerts to theater openings. To whet one’s sweet tooth, there is a delectable pie sale and for those who enjoy the arts, there is an art opening in Provincetown. Athletes can check out the Blue Rock Golf Course turkey shoot-out. There is even a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving in a 1790 Quaker Meeting House. In fact, this week is a welcome break before the hectic Christmas season begins.

Gallery Hosts Opening Reception

There will be an opening reception for the Members’ Small Works Exhibitions. This exhibit represents the work of PAAM’s contemporary artist-members, many of whom live on Cape Cod either full-time or part of the year. Come and enjoy this year’s offerings.

When: 6 pm Friday, Nov. 18, Opening Reception. The exhibit is ongoing through Jan. 22, 2023.

Where: Provincetown Art Association and Museum (PAAM), 460 Commercial St.

Information: www.paam.org

17th Annual Turkey Shoot-Out and Food Pantry Drive

Cape Codders love to golf, and this year is no exception. Blue Rock Golf Course invites Golfers to participate with a portion of their entry fees donated to those in need. As many as 150 golfers play the course and can also win turkeys through closest-to-the-pin contests. The public is encouraged to drop off canned goods, non-perishable food items, and grocery store gift cards to the Pro Shop from now through the day of the event.

When: 10 am, Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: The Blue Rock Golf Course, 48 Todd Road, South Yarmouth

Registration: $65 per player. Carts are available for an additional fee.

Information: 508-398-9295 or visit www.bluerockgolfcourse.com

Music for A Fall Day

Courante, an upper Cape-based baroque chamber ensemble Performing on period instruments will present “Music for a While” with soprano Joan Kirchner. There will be songs and dances by Henry Purcell, songs from Claudio Monteverdi’s Scherzi Musicali, and Cantatas by Georg Phillipp Telemann and Antonio Caldara. Joan Kirchner is one of Cape Cod’s premier Sopranos and will be accompanied by the Courant instrumentalists. Her appearance is supported in part by a grant from the Falmouth Arts Council.

When: 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 and 4 pm, Sunday, Nov. 20 (Doors open at 2:30 pm on Saturday and 3:30 pm on Sunday)

Where: Saturday’s concert: The Federated Church of Hyannis, 320 Main St. Sunday’s concert: Church of the Messiah, 22 Church St., Woods Hole.

Tickets: $20, children free.

Reservations and information: 508-237-2278 or courantecapecod.com.

A Pie Sale for a Good Cause

Stop by for a Savory & Sweet Holiday Pie Sale College Scholarship Fundraiser. A craft sale will be held indoors during the pie sale. Items for sale include knitted items, crafts, jewelry and handmade doll clothes. 2023 Wellfleet Calendars will also be available.

When: 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: On the outside grounds of the First Congregational Church of Wellfleet, UCC, 200 Main St.

Information: www.wellfleetchurch.org

Music to Welcome the Holiday Season

Enjoy an evening of soulful and heartfelt music with Lori Diamond, Fred Abatelli, and special guest Anelise. Diamond is an award-winning songwriter who sings and plays piano while Abatelli plays both bass and guitar. They will be joined by special guest, Anelise, who provides joyful musical nostalgia.

When: 7:30 to 9:30 pm, Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: The Cultural Center of Cape Cod, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth

Tickets: $25

Registration and information: To register online, visit www.cultural-center.org or call 508-394-7100.

A Perfect Market to Visit for Thanksgiving

The Mashpee Wampanoag Community Development Corporations are hosting a Three Sisters’ Market on the Pow Wow grounds. There will be special events including storytelling, native performances, singing and dancing, raffles, and a historical talk on the myth of the American Thanksgiving.

When: 10 am to 3 pm, Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: Pow Wow grounds, 483 Great Neck Road South, Mashpee

Information: mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov/cdc

A Concert to Remember: Sandbar’s Chamber Series I: Schubert’s Quintet

The Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra started in 2018 and is still going strong. Since that time, music director and conductor, Matt Scinto has presented dozens of concerts and premiered new compositions. The first concert in this winter’s season features music by Dvorak and Schubert’s masterful cello quintet. Performers for this concert are Jean Huang, Jesse MacDonald, violins; Jessica Cooper, viola; and Tim Paek, Matthew Smith, cello.

When: 3 to 5 pm, Sunday, November 20

Where: Yarmouth New Church, Thacher Hall, 266 Main St., Yarmouth Port

Tickets: $35, students and children free.

For tickets and information: 508-348-9202 or www.capecodchamberorchestra.org

A Thanksgiving Service at Kelley Chapel

The Historical Society of Old Yarmouth will host an Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service featuring traditional hymns and an inspirational message by the Rev. Larry Brown. Sit on the 1790 Quaker Meeting House pews and enjoy the warmth from the potbellied stove. All are welcome.

When: 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20.

Where: Kelley Chapel, behind the Yarmouth Post Office, Route 6A.

For more informationcall 508-362-3021.