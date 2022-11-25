Golf club’s kitchen cleanliness not up to par

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called “critical violations,” they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they’re handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 11/10/2022

SOUTH HILLS GOLF CLUB – 925 WESTMINSTER AVE. – HANOVER, PA

Observed Raw animal Proteins in the walk-in cooler improperly stored. Raw Oysters stored below ground beef, Ready to Eat ham store on the same shelf next to raw chicken. Corrected

Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher in the bar area was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Glassware was redirected to the dishwasher in the back.

Observed Plumbing under the Wash side of the three-compartment sink leaking from the drain, on and off valve at the handwashing sink in the cooking area observed broken and in need of repair or replacing.

Food employees observed in prep/cooking area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Flour, sugar and breading food ingredient storage containers, in the prep area, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Observed Tongs on the cook-line hanging on the oven door handle. Corrected.

Scoop being stored in the ice bin with handle touching the ice in the bar area. Corrected

Crab cakes, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the Walk-in cooler area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the 7-day use or sell by date and requires discarding. Corrected.

Meat Slicer, utensils and metal pans ice scoop holder, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

The Handwash sink located in the back prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

Observed Sanitizer and soapy water buckets being used with the incorrect chemical. Corrected

Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper Handwash in-between. Employee observed going from dirty dish without proper handwashing and glove change in between.

Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items (5 cans of sweet peppers 1 can of Nacho cheese) observed in Dry Storage area and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Corrected.

Food contact surface of cutting boards are not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.

A working container of sanitizer and soapy water Cleaner / sanitizer was stored on the prep table with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the prep/cook area. Corrected.

Chemicals stored with food oil in the front cooking area under the table where the Merry Chef oven is located. Corrected.

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food employee observed in prep/cooking area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms.

Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in clean dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Inspection Violations: 11/3/2022

DENNY’S RESTAURANT #9582 – 199 EISENHOWER DR. – HANOVER, PA.