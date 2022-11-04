Golf clubfitting is thriving with independents leading the way

A fitting bay is pictured at a True Spec Golf

True Spec Golf now has 31 global studios, with fitters who go through a rigorous training process.

Over the past 30 years, what was once thought of as a niche vertical within the spacious equipment landscape has blossomed into broad-based acceptance.

With it has brought what some might call mass appeal and accessibility. In any event, it’s eons ahead of those archaic ’90s.

Thanks in large part to technological advancements, companies like Club Champion, Golftec and True Spec Golf were able to hop on a seismic wave and parlay it into reputational and financial gain.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button