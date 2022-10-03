Golf climbs two spots to close out home tourney

APALACHIN, NY – Binghamton golf shaved 13 strokes off its first round score and placed seventh at the Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational, held Sunday and Monday at The Links at Hiawatha Landing. The Bearcats shot 311-298=609 at the Links. Lehigh (575) won the 10-team tournament by six strokes over La Salle (581).

The Bearcats were led by freshman Sean Shen , who played as an individual and carded rounds of 72-73=145, +1 to tie for eighth place – his first Collegiate top-10 showing. He produced 27 pars – the most of any player in the field – and played the par-4s in 1-under over the two days.

Senior Evan Sitts tied for 16th with rounds of 74-73=147. Freshman Brandon Conner finished with a final-round 73 to tie for 26th place. Conner recorded eight birdies in his two rounds and trimmed six shots off his opening round with a 1-over Monday round.

“The guys played a little better today,” head Coach Bernie Herceg said. “Sean played real well. If his putter was hot, he might’ve made a run at it. It was his first top-10 and I know he’ll have several more throughout his career. Also, it was great to see Evan post some solid scores. The tournament went well and we want to thank Matthews Auto for their continued support.”

Binghamton was mired on ninth place after Day 1 before making a move up the Leaderboard on Monday.

The Bearcats finish their fall campaign at the Lehigh Invitational on October 21-22 in Bethlehem, Pa.