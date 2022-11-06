Golf Classic fundraiser set for Boys and Girls Clubs

The biggest fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas is the Nov. 14 PerfectVision Golf Classic at Chenal Country Club.

Tournament organizers hope the event will bring in $300,000 for the clubs. The tournament is almost sold out — but event chairman John Harbor says a few more teams might be able to squeeze in. Between 40 and 45 teams of four will compete, and one golfer will win a Razorback-red Vivid Peak lithium golf cart. The maximum number of teams was set at 42, but they might allow a few more because “we have some teams that are just beating down our door to get in.”

The tournament has been one of the largest fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Clubs for several years. In its early days, it raised about $50,000. But after PerfectVision became its sponsor and partner, the amount soared from $250,000 to $300,000.

“They have raised this golf tournament to a high level — one of the top fundraising golf tournaments in the state, by far,” he says.

Harbor joined the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas board of directors in 2007 and has remained with them since then. Alicia Jackson, vice president of sales program execution at PerfectVision, is also a member of the board. PerfectVision is a telecommunications company in Little Rock that handles manufacturing, distribution and subscriber acquisition for companies across the United States.

PerfectVision began working with the Boys and Girls Clubs about seven years ago. At first, the company hosted a Christmas party and dinner for one of the Clubs and distributed gifts to the kids.

Then one day PerfectVision Chief Executive Officer Daryl Miller heard a news report that the Boys and Girls Clubs were about to shut down some of their Clubs because of funding deficits.

“He called me and he said, ‘We’ve got to do something. We can do more. We need to step in and try to help,'” she says.

Back then, the Boys and Girls Clubs hosted its golf tournament. PerfectVision offered to take over the tournament and moved it from the Country Club of Arkansas in Maumelle to Chenal Country Club. Their first tournament was in 2017. Two more annual tournaments followed, but it was put on hiatus during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Seeing the kids in the club is what really spoke to me,” Jackson says of her commitment to the Boys and Girls Clubs. “You can’t be around those kids and be around the organization and not fall in love with what they are doing and want to try to make it better.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas began in 1912 as the Citizenship Club formed by a group of Little Rock newspaper carriers. In 1915, with 700 members, it became the Pulaski County Boys Club, according to its website. The North Little Rock Boys and Girls Club dates from 1923. In 1971, membership was officially opened to girls. In 1987 the Boys Clubs of America became the Boys and Girls Clubs. In 2007, the Little Rock and North Little Rock Clubs merged to form the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas.

The organization has six Clubs in Central Arkansas Neighborhoods and offers a variety of services and programs for children of different ages, interests and needs.

Harbor says the organization relies on the golf tournament to help support its mission.

“The message we want to get out as a board and as a supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas is how important it is that these facilities are funded and stay open for these children,” says Harbour, who is part owner of The River Company insurance agency.

“And we want other businesses and other people in the community to understand how important an organization like Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas is to a community and a city. Community first and city second. … Because of lack of funding, we “ve had to close down a facility or two, and I am telling you, those children are affected. Not anybody else. It’s the children,” Harbor says.

During the school year, some children have food at school and a snack at the Boys and Girls Club and “that might be the last time [they get to eat] until they get to school the next day,” Harbor says.

“I think because of the Clubs in the communities, the city is just so much better because of it. If those Clubs weren’t around, what would those communities and what would the city look like? You would have a lot more children, teenagers, kids on the streets looking for food,” he says.

More information about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas is available at bgcofca.com.