Golf Claims Second at NYU Invitational

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ –

The Ithaca College golf team competed at the New York University Invitational Hosted at Shackamaxon Country Club on September 17-18 and finished second overall in the team standings at the conclusion of two rounds.

Ithaca shot 322 (+38) on Saturday and 321 (+37) on Sunday for a two-round total of 643 (+75) on the par-71, 5,650-yard course. NYU won the weekend with at +21 with a 589 (296, 293).

Drew University’s Kayla Diaz was the medalist over the weekend after she fired a 1-under, 141. Diaz shot 74 (+3) on Saturday and followed up with a 4-under 67 on Saturday to earn the top spot.

For Ithaca, Cristea Park led the way with a sixth place finish out of 34 golfers. Park fired a two-round total of 151 (+9) as she shot 76 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday. Park carded four birdies over the weekend as she went 1-under on the first and 10th holes in both rounds.

Rheanna DeCrow moved from 17th on Saturday to 12th on Sunday with an eight-shot improvement to finish at 156 (+14). DeCrow shot 82 (+11) on Saturday, with a birdie on the par-4, 372-yard 14th. She then fired a 74 (+3) in the second round as she birdied the par-3, 187-yard 5th and then went even on the back 9 with a pair of birdies on the 10th and 12th holes – both par 5.

Mary Gersec finished 16th overall with a two-round total of 161 (+19). Gersec entered Sunday in 21st after an opening round 83 (+12) but moved up five sports with a 78 (+7) to close out the weekend. Gersec carded one birdie on Saturday and three on Sunday to highlight her weekend.

Annika Michel placed 25th with a 175 (+33) as she shot 81 (+10) on Saturday, which was 14th, but fell back 11 spots after a 94 (+23) on Sunday. Michel did birdie the par-3, 175-yard 17th on Saturday.

Ithaca will compete at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. next weekend.

