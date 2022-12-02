Golf Channel Adds Smylie Kaufman and Brad Faxon to 2023 Team

Smylie Kaufman and Brad Faxon will be joining NBC Sports and Golf Channel as on-air talent in 2023, according to a Golfweek report.

Last month, it was announced that two of golf’s most beloved voices—Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch—were let go from their posts as NBC Sports and Golf Channel broadcasters.

Kaufman and Faxon appear to be a part of the network’s attempt to “refresh” its coverage going forward.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his close relationship with PGA Tour players Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth. He played college golf at LSU and turned professional upon graduation. A win at the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open sent Kaufman to the 2016 Masters, where he played in the final pairing with Spieth. Since that run, Kaufman has struggled to reignite his game, but has broken into the television industry. The 31-year-old will be an on-course Analyst for Golf Channel.

