Golf can come in many forms, and off-course players are part of the game

As the golf surge from the 2020 Pandemic has continued, one of the big questions has been just how long it will continue.

Sure, golf courses, even those in the golf-rich Coachella Valley, have seen an increase in the number of rounds played since the spring of 2020. With everything else shut down by the pandemic, golf was allowed to be played and people bored out of their Minds at home either found a way to play more golf, return to the game or even take up the game for the first time.

But as the world has loosened up and restrictions have been lifted, golf courses in the desert have still seen better numbers than from the four or five years before the pandemic. But will that surge last another four or five years?

