Golf can be a Lonely tough place at times”: BMW PGA Champion Winner Shane Lowry writes a touching letter to his fans

By Ira Deokule Updated November 22, 2022 at 07:07 PM IST follow icon Follow Us comments icon Comments Share Irish golfer Shane Lowry is undoubtedly one of the players on the circuit that should be kept an eye out for. He as of late brought home the BMW PGA Title in September. He also won the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2019 Open Championship.

He finished T-23 at the recently concluded DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He recently discussed his performance there on social media. He said in a tweet that he wasn’t happy with how he played at the DP World Tour, but that he was happy with his “consistent” game and winning this year. He also expressed Gratitude to everyone who helped him this year.

Shane Lowry @ShaneLowryGolf Golf can be a Lonely and difficult place at times, but I’m fortunate to be surrounded by the people I am. Already, I’m looking forward to the challenge that 2023 will present, as well as the opportunity to put in a lot of effort during the offseason and hopefully make some more amazing memories next year.

Shane Lowry went on to say that, despite the fact that golf can be lonely.

He was fortunate to have good people around him. He wrote that he was looking forward to the upcoming season and anticipating memorable moments. Shane Lowry at the DP World Tour Championship – Day Three (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Shane Lowry at the DP World Tour Championship – Day .

Three (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images) This year, a number of Golfers left the PGA Tour for the contentious LIV Golf series. Some of the game’s biggest names are on the list. As a signing check, the Saudi-backed league is known for paying players astronomical sums.

In September, Shane Lowry discussed the issue on the No Laying Up podcast. He stated that the golf fans would not be pleased with this division. It will no longer be watched by many. At the moment, I find the amounts of money being thrown around to be absolutely disgusting. I feel all individuals discuss is cash now.

He believes that the amounts of money being discussed right now are simply “disgusting.”

Lowry mentioned that the commentators at the Tour Championship only talked about how much money the Winner would win, not how many times Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have won the tournament.

We are currently playing for points in the FedEx Cup, but when I watched the Tour Championship, all the commentators were talking about how much money they were going to win. I wondered if they would just talk about the trophy, the title, or how many times Tiger Woods has won it. If Rory wins this, he will pass Tiger in the final stretch. To be honest, I think the amount of money we’ re discussing is just disgusting.

Shane Lowry elaborated on the effects this Mindset has on the average player.

Given the allegations of Saudi Arabia violating human rights, Lowry’s role as Saudi International was criticized earlier. He stated at the time that he was a golfer rather than a politician. While chatting on the webcast, he conceded that it was some unacceptable comment.

In addition, he stated that it would be hypocritical of him to attribute the allegations to LIV Golf and that he has always played for trophies rather than money; He thought that LIV Golf was bad for the game because of this.

