Golf business Drive Shack to delist from the NYSE

Golf-related leisure and entertainment business Drive Shack plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, which it called “an undue distraction,” after receiving a notice that its stock isn’t in compliance with the exchange’s standards.

The Dallas-based company said Wednesday that it will “go dark” because the cons of being public outweigh the pros.

Drive Shack also said the low trading value of its shares, now at 22 cents, and the resulting low trading volume has prevented it from taking part in the benefits that come from being public, such as attracting institutional investors or market analysts.

At the same time, the company is paying a “significant” amount to maintain its public status, the company said. Delisting will cut down on expenses and give management and employees more time to focus on managing the company’s businesses “without an undue distraction by short-term financial results and stock price movement,” Drive Shack said.

The company operates two golf entertainment businesses, its namesake high-tech golf driving Ranges and its modern indoor mini golf concept, Puttery, as well as a traditional golf business, American Golf, which has over 70 private clubs, daily fees and municipal courses.

Drive Shack’s last financial report for the July to September period showed revenue came in at about $88 million, a 16% jump from the same period last year. Drive Shack contributed $10 million in revenue, Puttery contributed $6 million and American Golf generated $72 million in revenue.

Operating loss for the quarter was $5.2 million, slightly better than its $5.9 million loss recorded during last year’s same period.

The company said it plans to seek approval to trade on an over-the-counter platform, something it hopes will happen in the first three months of the new year.

Drive Shack representatives did not return multiple requests for a comment about the delisting. The company expects the delisting to become effective around Jan. 3.

Hana Khouri, a former Topgolf executive, was brought on as the new CEO in 2019 to help turn the business around and transition it from an operator of traditional golf courses to a golf entertainment company. She helped launch the Puttery concept.

She wants 50 puttery locations by the end of 2024. Her website lists 11 current locations, including one in Dallas at Grandscape in The Colony and one in Houston.

The company’s latest financial results show that the company had cash and cash equivalents of about $12 million at the end of September, compared to $58 million at the end of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the cost of developing more puttery locations.

In 2021, Drive Shack finished the year with $281.8 million in revenue but posted a loss of over $31 million.