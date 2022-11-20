Golf Buddies Sink Consecutive Holes-in-One on Same Tee-Shot–Beating 17 Million to 1 Odds

Two golfer Pals are celebrating a Sporting ‘miracle’ after both getting holes-in-one in consecutive shots on the same hole—beating odds of 17 million to 1.

Neither Golfers had achieved a hole-in-one in 15 years of playing together, and the feat left themselves and fellow Golfers John and Roger gobsmacked.

It was 69-year-old Jaswant Sidhu, stepping up on hole five of his normal Friday four-ball competition, who first achieved the feat on the 145 yard, par three hole, using a 9-wood.

His friend, 72-year-old Peter John, followed suit and the two couldn’t believe what had happened.

“They [Sidhu] made a lovely shot and got a hole in one. We celebrated and it was absolutely phenomenal,” said John. “I stepped up and they somehow did exactly the same thing. It’s so unique. It’s our first hole-in-one for both of us. You don’t expect to get a hole-in-one in your career.”

John and Sidhu play this way at the Wergs Golf Club in Wolverhampton about every Friday, and they “ran the numbers” to figure a general probability of the phenomenon, to discover they had made a 1 in 17 million achievement.

“On this particular hole you can see the hole and you can see the ball roll along the green into the hole,” he added. “It’s absolutely unheard of. Everyone wanted to talk about it.”

John explained that it was actually the hardest hole of the entire course, and that in their next competition he hit his ball on the same hole right into the bunker.

“Most golfers don’t get a hole in one in their whole life,” he said. “We’d never heard of it happening before. Everyone said we should buy Lottery tickets.”

The two friends were left shocked at what they had managed to achieve with only one other report of it ever happening before in Yorkshire.

“I knew I’d hit it well but I remember joking I wanted to get to the green first to actually confirm it,” said Sidhu, a retired postmaster. “There were a few celebrations and once that had settled down, Pete hit his shot and it was like an action replay.”

“I said the ball had gone in as well, I could see it go in. None of us knew what to say. I think we were all in shock.”

