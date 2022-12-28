Golf Bubbles No Match for Buffalo Blizzard

It’s not even 2023, and Buffalo has already officially seen over seven feet of snow since November. Those are airport totals that don’t count local numbers like Orchard Park, which saw over 70 inches in a Storm the weekend before Thanksgiving.

This Christmas-weekend Storm dumped over four feet of snow at the Buffalo airport, wreaking havoc all over Western New York.

It’s times like this when the avid golfer is counting down the days to see green grass again—which could take a while in this part of the country.

Until then, there are always indoor golf domes to keep your game sharp until it’s time again for the real deal.

Ohhh well. That’s what over 75-mile-per-hour winds will do. The Wehrle Golf Dome in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence had no chance.

This one in Tonawanda, another suburb close to the University of Buffalo, was also no match for the wind and heavy snow.

VIDEO: After a popular golf Dome in Clarence collapsed on Friday due to the storm, a second golf Dome has collapsed, this one in Tonawanda.

On a serious note, these business owners are one of a huge number of people negatively impacted by the deadly storm. We give our best wishes to a region that’s seen enough snow for several years just in the past month and a half.

