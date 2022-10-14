Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Once Showed Her Sympathy Towards LIV Golf Defector Bryson DeChambeau Over a Heckling Incident

Paige Spiranac is a bold and beautiful voice from the golf world. Even though she is not a professional golfer anymore, she never misses expressing her views on essential sports-related matters. With over 3.5 million followers online, she holds the power to influence people with her thoughts and opinions, and she did the same for Bryson DeChambeau last year.

Whether online bullying, body shaming, or new golf rules, she has the attitude and personality to make a difference. Last year she took a stand for the LIV golf Defector and made people realize the sensitivity of the incident. Her opinion made people wonder if the steps taken by the governing bodies against the golf fans were correct or not.

Did Paige Spiranac blame the golf authorities?

During the PGA tour event in August 2021, fans shouting ‘Brooksy’ were asked to leave the tournament. The tour ejected them for their disrespectful behavior, and the cancellation of the tickets by the tour was also in the air. But Spiranac had different thoughts.

Fans breaching the code of conduct will have to face strict actions. The commissioner of the PGA tour, Jay Monahan, spoke to fans at a news conference. They asked fans to think about the feeling of being a golf fan and what it means. The PGA tour was the leader in the golf space; hence, they will be the one setting example for the coming times. According to him, enjoying golf becomes easy when the players on the course are respected.

After the heckling incident, the golf beauty Spiranac came up with a point that made people second-think themselves. Spiranac has always been against harassment, and she was sorry that Bryson was going through it, but banning the word was not the right step.

She tweeted, “Let me just say that I don’t condone harassment, and I do feel bad that Bryson is dealing with it. We need him to make golf interesting. But how this has been handled with banning a word is only going to make it worse for him. Fix the bigger problem. It’s not Brooksy.” Better actions should be taken; banning was not enough, was her opinion.

How did ‘Brooksy’ come into existence?

This started with a spat between Bryson and Koepka in May 2021 during the PGA championship. An unaired video made rounds on the internet where Koepka was seen disrespecting Bryson. Fans took note of it and coined the word.

Koepka had a one-on-one interview with Tom Lewis, where he was seen staring at someone and then rolling his eyes. After a while, they saw Bryson walking in the camera frame, and a comment came in Koepka’s direction. They got annoyed and said, “I fuc*ing … I lost my train of thought hearing that bullsh*t. Fuc*ing Christ.”

Bryson was embracing it initially, but it continued, resulting in distraction. And thus, ‘Brooksy’ came into existence.

