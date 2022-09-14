Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Announces Exciting Partnership News

Golf influencer and ex pro-golfer, Paige Spiranac, has teamed up with yet another sponsor. This time, it’s the multi-sports Fantasy website, BETSPERTS.

What are Paige Spiranac’s current sponsorship deals?

Spiranac quit the sport in 2016 after failing to pursue her dream of playing on the LPGA Tour. However, Fate had something else in store for her. In a quick turnaround, she became an internet sensation and boasts an incredible fanbase not even the likes of Tiger Woods can brag off on social media.

Her constant social media interactions and posts have made her an ideal target for sponsors. Golf has always been a male-dominant sport and continues to be, but Spiranac’s image has transcended boundaries, even outside of the golf fraternity.

Presently, she has sponsorship deals with Octagon, PointsBet, XGolf, Club Champion, Dynamic Brands, and many more. She frequently posts advertisements regarding her sponsors, which has garnered her over 3.6 million followers on Instagram. It’s the highest among any former or current players on the Tour – even higher than Tiger Wood’s 3 million mark.

Paige Spiranac and her new Adventure with BETSPERTS

BETSPERTS is yet another sports betting website that provides its services for a number of American sports, including the likes of Major League Baseball (MLB), American football (NCAA Division), NASCAR racing, and the National Football League (NFL).

Paige Spiranac shared an advertisement clip on Twitter directed towards BETSPERTS. In the video, she smartly maneuvers around most men’s addictions to Fantasy Gaming and encourages her followers to use the BETSPERTS website for their Fantasy needs.

Here’s the video link of Spiranac’s latest tweet on BETSPERTS.

In a recent Episode of her podcast ‘Playing A Round with Page Renee’, she divulged her work commitments in the coming few months, stating that the demanding affirmations were taking a toll on her mental and physical health.

Taking on another sponsorship role might not be the best solution to reduce an already burdensome workload, but hey, it’s Paige Spiranac. The social media star who continues to grow her business in her own unorthodox fashion might surprise all of us yet again.