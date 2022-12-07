Golf bag Maker to Invest $4M in new Orangeburg facility, create 35 jobs > Columbia Business Report

Columbia Business Report" decoding="async" loading="lazy" data-lazy-src="https://columbiabusinessreport.com/core/files/scbiznews/articles/aa4e5ee3c612a488b7c076c51148d424.jpg?is-pending-load=1" srcset="" />

Global Sales and Warehousing, a family-run original equipment golf bag manufacturer and distributor, will be investing $4 million on a new facility in Orangeburg County that is expected to create 35 new jobs.

A sister company of Golf Sales West (GSW), Global Sales and Warehousing was originally launched to serve GSW’s original equipment golf bag manufacturing customers, according to a news release. Today, Global Sales and Warehousing also provides industry leading logistics services to supply companies all over the world.

“South Carolina stood out to us not just because of the incredible infrastructure and business-friendly environment, but also because of the people,” said Jeff Aubery, founder and CEO of Global Sales and Warehousing. “Our top priority is working with kind, loyal, willing individuals, and we believe that Orangeburg specifically is an area that exemplifies that.”

The company’s Orangeburg facility will be located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road, and will import materials to assemble and distribute completed golf bags.

“We are grateful and honored for the creation of these new jobs heading to Orangeburg County,” said Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. “With a capital investment of $4 million, the impact will create well-paying jobs for our citizens.”

The company’s operations are currently online. Individuals interested in joining the Global Sales and Warehousing team should contact the company at [email protected]