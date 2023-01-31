Golf Australia in a Rigorous Bid to Incorporate a Major Addition to the 2032 Paralympics

Golf is aiming to be included in the 2032 Paralympic Games. Golf Australia, alongside the All Abilities community, is working to have golf included in the international Sporting event, which is held every four years for Athletes with physical disabilities. This effort is part of a larger push by golf organizations around the world to increase the sport’s inclusion in various international competitions.

Golf to be included in Paralympic games?

The list of sports to be contested at the 2028 Los Angeles games was announced on Tuesday, which did not feature golf. Nevertheless, the boards were keen on submitting another application for the following edition, to be held in Brisbane down under.

To push for the inclusion of golf in the games, Golf Australia is working with the Paralympic Committee and the International Golf Federation to create a pathway for Golfers with Disabilities to compete at the highest level. This includes developing programs and initiatives that support the growth and development of disabled golfers, as well as promoting the sport to a wider audience.

Golf has a long history of inclusion, dating back to the earliest days. In recent years, golf organizations have made significant efforts to make the sport more accessible and inclusive, especially for players with disabilities. This has included the development of adaptive equipment and modifications to the rules of the game to make it easier for disabled players to participate.

Rising Achievements by All Abilities space for differently abled Golfers

The last few years have seen rapid development in this particular space. The development of a PGA All Abilities coaching accreditation program is in full swing, alongside a volunteering team to help the golfers.

The introduction of the world ranking in state championships, similar to the mainstream OWGR, has already been integrated into local and district-level tournaments. Events have been successful as well, with a Shining example being the Australian All Abilities Championship, run in conjunction with the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne.

Despite these efforts, golf is not currently included in the Paralympic program, and the sport’s governing bodies are working to change its status. Golf Australia believes that the sport’s inclusion in the Paralympics would bring increased attention and recognition to disabled golfers, as well as help to promote the sport more widely.

Do you think golf will be included in the Paralympic games come 2032? Let us now your thoughts in the comment section below.