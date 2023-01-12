Golf Announces Three Members of Freshman Class

VILLANOVA, Pa. – The Villanova golf program will welcome three newcomers for the 2023-24 year, head coach James Wilkes announced this week.

Peter Barros (Bethesda, Maryland), Ian Love (Chicago, Illinois) and Nathan Marion (San Antonio, Texas) will each join the Wildcats’ roster for next season.

Peter Barros

Bethesda, Md. / Georgetown Prep

Georgetown Preparatory School: Earned four varsity golf letters in scholastic career … Served as Captain of the varsity golf team … Winner of the IAC Championship in sophomore year … Totaled the lowest score on the team as a sophomore … Named to the Dean’s List in eight Quarters and earned First Honors in five quarters.

Personal: Born 4/26/05 in Bethesda, Maryland … Youngest of two children of Michael and Sonia Barros … Younger brother of Nicholas, who played golf at Babson College … Enjoys playing chess and basketball … Plans to major in business … Chose to attend Vilanova because of the “outstanding business program and athletics.”

Ian Love

Chicago, Ill. / Saint Ignatius

Saint Ignatius College Prep: Earned four varsity golf letters in scholastic career … Led high school team to two state championships … Totaled a scoring average of 72.9 in senior year to earn all-region, all-section and all-state honors … Also played as a second baseman in baseball … Named a member of the National Honor Society … Earned Honors with Distinction in each year of high school.

Personal: Born 9/8/04 in Chicago, Illinois … One of four children of Kenneth and Stephanie Love … Brother of Pearson, Charlotte and Annabel … Enjoys playing squash and tennis, as well as skiing … Plans to major in Economics … Chose to attend Villanova because “it offers the perfect mix of athletics and strong academics that I was looking for, along with a beautiful campus.”

Nathan Marion

San Antonio, Texas / Ronald Reagan HS

Ronald Reagan High School: Played four years of varsity golf at Ronald Reagan … Selected twice as First Team All-District and earned Second Team All-Region in 2022 … Recorded a low high school round of 68 while his low 54-hole total is 208 … Registered eight top- five high school tournament finishes … Qualified for 2021 Boys Junior PGA Championship … Participated in 2022 Men’s Texas Amateur Qualifiers … Was a 2021 Southern Texas PGA Junior Golfer of the Year nominee … Member of National Honor Society … Named a National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Scholar … Recognized by the College Board as an AP Scholar with Distinction.

Personal: Born 5/31/05 in Chicago, Illinois … Youngest of two children of Greg and Jodi Marion … Younger brother of Dana … Father played two years of tennis at American University … Enjoys watching and playing sports, listening to music and following current events … Plans to major in business management … Chose to attend Villanova because of the “incredible education and business program, energetic school spirit, inviting atmosphere, great coaches and golf program.”