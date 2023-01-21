Golf Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

RIVERDALE, NY – First-year head coach Keith Prokop and Manhattan golf have announced the 2023 portion of their schedule.

The Jaspers will participate in six tournaments this spring, following a five-tournament fall season.

“I am looking forward to a promising spring season for our golf program, working off all of the hard work we have all put in during the fall,” said Prokop. “We will have a nice mix of events in an attempt to Peak at the right time, the MAAC Championship. We will have time to reflect and train between events as we gear up for our final push towards a great finish to the season.”

The Jaspers kick things off in Oceanview, NJ, at the South Jersey Kick Off, Hosted by Iona, taking place Mar. 3-5. Following that, the team will participate in the Battle at Rum Pointe in Ocean City, Md., on Mar. 24-26, an event they participated in last spring. It’s Mar. 31, the Jaspers will square off in a match against Wagner, with the location to be determined.

Following a two-week break, the Jaspers will be involved in three tournaments in 10 days, starting with the Roar-EE Invitational in Kingston, NY, taking place April 14-15. From there, they will head to Brookville, NY, to participate in the Shark Invitational from April 17-18, another event the program is familiar with, having competed last season.

Finally, the team will wrap up their season at the MAAC Championship in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, from Apr. 20-23.

