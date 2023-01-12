Golf and tennis spur record-setting year for Town of Palm Beach Recreation

With golf and tennis leading the way, the town’s Recreation Department posted another record-setting year in 2022.

In a presentation to the Town Council at its meeting Tuesday, Director of Recreation Mark Bresnahan said every one of the department’s divisions set participation and revenue records for the second straight year.

“I really feel like we’re just scratching the surface of our potential,” Bresnahan said during his delivery of the Recreation Advisory Committee’s annual report. “This past year has shown a lot of innovative programming, and in every area we hit new records, by far, considering our year last year.”

Topping that list were the town’s golf and tennis programs.

More than 54,000 rounds of golf were played at the Par 3 golf course during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the report. That figure exceeds last year’s total by 2,000 rounds.

