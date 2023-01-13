Golf Adds Preston Bily – SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE golf Head Coach Derrick Brown has picked up another commitment for the 2023-24 season. Preston Bily (Indianola, Iowa) has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Cougars.

Bily comes to SIUE from Indianola High School where he was an All-State selection in Iowa after a 10th-place finish at the 2022 State Tournament. Bily earned Medalist Honors at the District Tournament shooting a 65. He finished his senior year with a scoring average of 72.88.

“Preston will be a great addition to our roster and I think he is just getting started on the scores he can shoot,” Brown said. “He has proven he can shoot some low scores and I look forward to seeing him grow at SIUE.”

Bily captured the 2022 Iowa State Junior Amateur at Finkbine Golf Course with scores of 73-72-68, coming back from five shots down on the final day. He also earned medalist at the Albaugh Junior Invitational with rounds of 66-72.

“Everyone I have talked with about Preston couldn’t say enough about his work ethic and how determined he is,” Brown added. “That is exactly what we are looking for in our program.”

They join Max Bruening, who was previously announced as part of the recruiting class for next season.

SIUE golf Returns to the course Feb. 10-11 at the Carpenter/Chaney Match Play Classic in Mims, Florida.