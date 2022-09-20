Golf a breath of fresh air for Bushnell

Mike Bushnell already defeated his toughest opponent. Whatever happens at the Massachusetts Mid-Amateur Championship is just the icing on the cake.

The Chelmsford native and Groton golfer is back on the local links after fighting for his life against pulmonary fibrosis. The Unrelenting disease moved very swiftly starting in 2018, and ultimately forced the local construction worker to undergo a double lung transplant.

That was 16 months ago. Today, Bushnell is back on the greens making his move up the Amateur golfing ranks. He teed off Monday morning to begin the three-day Mid-Amateur at Marlboro Country Club, his trademark determination and powerful stroke on display.

“It’s been quite a journey,” said Bushnell, 55. “Just being able to get your life back is unbelievable. I’ve always had a goal to get back to golfing and playing at a competitive level.”

Pulmonary fibrosis is the Thickening or scarring of tissue, where the lung gets stiffer and less efficient at delivering oxygen into the blood stream. It also makes it more difficult to expand the lungs to breathe. Early symptoms consist of a chronic dry cough, and as it progresses, shortness of breath as exertion becomes evident.

Bushnell is no stranger to this condition. His father died of the disease in his late 60s. He has since learned his grandmother also succumbed to the illness as well.

“The medical world hasn’t connected it genetically yet, but I’m living proof its genetic,” said Bushnell. “Doctors have no idea how we get it. It’s in the auto immune area where the body attacks itself and attacks your lungs. They get damaged and scarred and the more damaged they are the less capacity you have for oxygen.”

Every person diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis has a unique experience with the disease. Some stay in stable condition for years, others experience rapidly worsening symptoms and overall health. For Bushnell it all started with a chronic cough.

“It’s a horrible disease that’s terminal,” said Bushnell. “There is no answer. It progresses really fast or slow. It can sit in your body for 15-20 years. I got diagnosed at the end of 2018 and held mine for about two years, then it progressed very fast by the end of 2020.”

Bushnell was put on a lung transplant list in January 2021 and, remarkably, found a donor for surgery on April 22, 2021.

“I was in a lot of trouble at that point,” he said. “I was completely blown away. I was on as much oxygen as you can take. I could barely walk five feet without gasping for a breath.”

With his surgery a success, Bushnell slowly started to get back on the road to recovery, but it wasn’t easy.

“It was pretty intense,” said Bushnell, who stayed 13 days in the hospital before being released. “I’m very lucky. It doesn’t typically go like that. They always told me I was a good candidate because I was on the younger side, and I was in fairly decent shape and active.”

He got back into the swing of things on the golf range by the end of August, leading his way to mid-amateur contention.

Born and raised in Chelmsford, Bushnell graduated from Chelmsford High in 1985. He and his wife, Debbie, have resided in Groton for the past 22 years with their three children, Anna, Sarah, and Ryan. A carpenter by trade, Bushnell remains busy running his construction company, while maintaining his health.

“It’s amazing,” said Bushnell, looking back at the past five years. “Days go by now and I forget it even happened. I get up at 6:30 am in the morning. I run around with five to six houses under construction, I do it all day long. It’s an absolute miracle.”

They first picked up the golf clubs at a young age.

“I played a little but didn’t really get into until my mid to late 20s,” said Bushnell, Originally a member of Mt. Pleasant. “You just get bit by the bug. I played baseball, but when I started golfing you just get bit by the competition.”

A member at Vesper Country Club the past four years, Bushnell has been a staple at the Lowell Cities Golf Tournament the past 12 years. Qualifying for the Mid-Amateur was rewarding.

“It was surprising,” said Bushnell. “I’ve played in three of them in the past. I think I shot 74 and got in as an alternate. I had no expectations whatsoever. I’m excited and looking forward to this.”

“It’s been a surreal two years,” said Bushnell. “The biggest thing I learned about this is donor awareness. Its an Incredible world out there. One donor can save eight lives and through skin, tissues and corneas can enhance 75 other lives. I’m a walking example of that, and I’m very grateful to my donor.”