Golf: 2022 Varsity Maine All-State team

Kellen Adickes, Lincoln Academy: There was no sophomore slump for last season’s Class B runner-up. Adickes took first at the KVAC Class B Qualifier with a 76, placed third in the Class B state meet with a 75, and then tied for third at the New England Championships with a 2-under 70.

Jade Haylock, Leavitt: The Girls’ Golfer of the Year guided the Hornets to the Class B championship. Her 80 in the state tournament was the top girls’ score across all three classes and was the sixth-best score in Class B regardless of gender. She tied for ninth at the New England Championships with a 5-over 77.

Mick Madden, Cheverus: After winning the Maine Junior Championship in his 14-to-15-year-old flight, Madden kept up the momentum in the high school season. He carded a 74 to finish runner-up for the Class A individual title, and then shot 73 to tie for 16th at the New England championships.

Jacob Moody, Messalonskee: The consistent junior was at his best late in the season. He shot 73 to place second at the KVAC Qualifier and help the Eagles qualify as a team for the Class A championships, and then fired a 76 to tie for fifth in the state meet.

Owen Moore, MCI: The junior rebounded after missing the state tournament last season to win the Class C individual title. Moore shot a 1-over 73, taking the title by a stroke, and his 75 that qualified him for the tournament was the lowest score in KVAC Class C.

Jack Quinn, Gardiner: The freshman challenged Eli Spaulding for the Class B title en route to finishing second with a 73. Quinn continued his hot play in the New England championships, shooting a 1-over 73 to finish tied for 16th. They went 8-0-2 during the regular season.

Eli Spaulding, Freeport: One of the state’s brightest young talents, the junior earned the New England title with a 5-under 67. This came after he defended his Class B individual title with an even-par 72, and was also the medalist at the WMC Qualifier with a 74.

Austin Stromick, Brunswick: The senior was the No. 1 player for the Class A Champion Dragons and was a model of consistency. He carded a 76 at the KVAC Class A qualifier, finished tied for third in the Class A state meet with a 75, and shot another 75 at New Englands.

Marc Twombly, Scarborough: The boys’ Golfer of the Year won the Class A individual title with a 3-under 69. The sophomore was also the No. 1 player for the 10-0 Red Storm during the regular season, and carded a 76 to earn medalist honors at the SMAA qualifier.

Ruth Weeks, Greely: The senior took the Class A girls’ title with an 89, and her 84 at the SMAA Qualifier was also the best score among girls. She finished 18th in the Maine Women’s Amateur Championship – the best finish among high school players.

