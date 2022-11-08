Golden Swing, Celebrity golf Open in March

It will be a special kind of golf experience. The Golden Swing – Celebrity Golf Open tournament will bring together some prominent personalities from sports, media and society on March 11, 2023 in Mallorca. The event will take place at T Golf & Country Club Poniente, Mallorca and attendees will have the opportunity to see their favorite stars up close as they compete on the golf course.

The event features a mix of professional and amateur golfers. In addition to the tournament, the Golden Swing also offers a number of other highlights, such as B Live entertainment, exhibitions and an exclusive golf party.

The Golden Swing, Celebrity Golf Open

Organizer and initiator Ramin Seyed: “We are organizing an exclusive Celebrity golf tournament on one of the most beautiful and best golf courses in Europe, namely the T Golf & Country Club Poniente.

We wanted to offer the best to our guests and participants and every golfer knows that T Golf is the Champions League.” The ceremony will be Moderated by former basketball professional and ex-Bachelor Andrej Mangold and Kai Pätzmann.

