Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Golden State Warriors (20-19) play the Orlando Magic (14-25) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The Matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSFL. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Magic
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Magic
- The Warriors record 117.2 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 114.2 the Magic allow.
- Golden State has a 16-7 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.
- Orlando has a 12-12 record when giving up fewer than 117.2 points.
- The Magic’s 110.3 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.6 points, Orlando is 4-4.
- Golden State’s record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Magic’s opponents have hit.
- Golden State has a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Magic have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Orlando has a 10-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Warriors this season is Jordan Poole (among active players), who averages 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
- Kevon Looney adds 6.7 points, 2.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds per outing. Draymond Green puts up 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- The Warriors get 5.0 three-pointers per game out of Stephen Curry.
- Donte DiVincenzo averages 1.3 steals per game, while Green has 0.9 blocks per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero scores 21.3 points per game, while also collecting 6.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.9 assists per game.
- Bol Bol also adds 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.
- Terrence Ross knocks down 1.5 three-pointers per game.
- Bol swats 1.6 shots per game on average this season. Banchero contributes on the defensive end with 0.9 steals per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 110-105
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Jazz
|
W 112-107
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
W 118-112
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Hawks
|
W 143-141
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Pistons
|
L 122-119
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Lakers
|
L 129-110
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Pistons
|
L 121-101
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Wizards
|
L 119-100
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Thunder
|
W 126-115
|
Mold
|
1/5/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 123-115
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
