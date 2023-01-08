Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors (20-19) play the Orlando Magic (14-25) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The Matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSFL. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Magic

The Warriors record 117.2 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 114.2 the Magic allow.

Golden State has a 16-7 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.

Orlando has a 12-12 record when giving up fewer than 117.2 points.

The Magic’s 110.3 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.6 points, Orlando is 4-4.

Golden State’s record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Magic’s opponents have hit.

Golden State has a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Magic have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Orlando has a 10-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Warriors this season is Jordan Poole (among active players), who averages 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Kevon Looney adds 6.7 points, 2.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds per outing. Draymond Green puts up 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Warriors get 5.0 three-pointers per game out of Stephen Curry.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 1.3 steals per game, while Green has 0.9 blocks per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero scores 21.3 points per game, while also collecting 6.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.9 assists per game.

Bol Bol also adds 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Terrence Ross knocks down 1.5 three-pointers per game.

Bol swats 1.6 shots per game on average this season. Banchero contributes on the defensive end with 0.9 steals per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2022 Hornets W 110-105 Mold 12/28/2022 Jazz W 112-107 Mold 12/30/2022 Trail Blazers W 118-112 Mold 1/2/2023 Hawks W 143-141 Mold 1/4/2023 Pistons L 122-119 Mold 1/7/2023 Magic – Mold 1/10/2023 Sun – Mold 1/13/2023 Spurs – Away 1/15/2023 Bulls – Away 1/16/2023 Wizards – Away 1/19/2023 Celtics – Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2022 Lakers L 129-110 Mold 12/28/2022 Pistons L 121-101 Away 12/30/2022 Wizards L 119-100 Mold 1/4/2023 Thunder W 126-115 Mold 1/5/2023 Grizzlies L 123-115 Mold 1/7/2023 Warriors – Away 1/9/2023 Kings – Away 1/10/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/13/2023 Jazz – Away 1/15/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/20/2023 Pelicans – Mold

