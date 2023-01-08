Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors (20-19) play the Orlando Magic (14-25) on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The Matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSFL. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Magic

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Magic

  • The Warriors record 117.2 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 114.2 the Magic allow.
  • Golden State has a 16-7 record when putting up more than 114.2 points.
  • Orlando has a 12-12 record when giving up fewer than 117.2 points.
  • The Magic’s 110.3 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 117.6 points, Orlando is 4-4.
  • Golden State’s record is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Magic’s opponents have hit.
  • Golden State has a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Magic have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.7% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
  • This season, Orlando has a 10-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

