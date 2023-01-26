Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Golden State Warriors (23-24) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) after losing four home games in a row. The Matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- The Warriors record 117.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies allow.
- Golden State has a 19-15 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
- When Memphis allows fewer than 117.6 points, it is 25-8.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 117 points per game, only one fewer point than the 118 the Warriors give up.
- Memphis is 21-2 when it scores more than 118 points.
- Golden State is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 117 points.
- The Warriors make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- In games Golden State shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 20-15 overall.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 47% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.
- Memphis is 20-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole leads active Warriors players in scoring, tallying 21.2 points per game to go with 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney adds 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds per outing. Draymond Green puts up eight points, 6.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.
- Stephen Curry leads active Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Donte DiVincenzo averages 1.3 steals per game, while Green has 0.8 blocks per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- And Morant’s statline this season includes 27.2 points, 7.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
- Steven Adams is also good for 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
- Dillon Brooks is consistent from distance with 1.9 made Threes per game.
- Adams collects 1.1 blocks per game, while John Konchar averages 1.1 steals per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Bulls
|
L 132-118
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Wizards
|
W 127-118
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Celtics
|
L 121-118
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
W 120-114
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Nets
|
L 120-116
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/27/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Away
|
2/1/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
2/2/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Mold
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Sun
|
W 136-106
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
W 115-114
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Lakers
|
L 122-121
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Sun
|
L 112-110
|
Away
|
1/23/2023
|
Kings
|
L 133-100
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/29/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/2/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Away
|
2/5/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.