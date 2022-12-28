Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Charlotte Hornets (9-25) take on the Golden State Warriors (16-18) at Chase Center on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSSE. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Hornets
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hornets
- The 116.7 points per game the Warriors score are just 1.6 fewer points than the Hornets give up (118.3).
- Golden State is 13-5 when scoring more than 118.3 points.
- Charlotte is 7-9 when allowing fewer than 116.7 points.
- The Hornets’ 111.4 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.
- Golden State has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Warriors make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- Golden State has a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- The Hornets’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- This season, Charlotte has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors active scoring leader is Stephen Curry, who averages 30.0 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
- Draymond Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds a game, while Kevon Looney adds 6.4 points, 2.9 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
- Curry makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.0 per contest.
- Andrew Wiggins averages 1.4 steals per game, while Green swats 0.7 shots per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mason Plumlee averages 10.2 points per game, while also collecting 9.0 rebounds and dishing out 3.8 assists per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 20.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.
- Oubre averages 2.4 three-pointers per game.
- Oubre averages 1.6 steals per game, and PJ Washington notches 1.1 blocks per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/16/2022
|
76ers
|
L 118-106
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 126-110
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Knicks
|
L 132-94
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Nets
|
L 143-113
|
Away
|
12/25/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
W 123-109
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 119-115
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Kings
|
W 125-119
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 126-105
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 134-130
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
L 124-113
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
12/29/2022
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
