Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (9-25) take on the Golden State Warriors (16-18) at Chase Center on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSSE.

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hornets

The 116.7 points per game the Warriors score are just 1.6 fewer points than the Hornets give up (118.3).

Golden State is 13-5 when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Charlotte is 7-9 when allowing fewer than 116.7 points.

The Hornets’ 111.4 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.

Golden State has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.4 points.

The Warriors make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

Golden State has a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Hornets’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

This season, Charlotte has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors active scoring leader is Stephen Curry, who averages 30.0 per contest to go with 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds a game, while Kevon Looney adds 6.4 points, 2.9 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Curry makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.0 per contest.

Andrew Wiggins averages 1.4 steals per game, while Green swats 0.7 shots per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Mason Plumlee averages 10.2 points per game, while also collecting 9.0 rebounds and dishing out 3.8 assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 20.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.

Oubre averages 2.4 three-pointers per game.

Oubre averages 1.6 steals per game, and PJ Washington notches 1.1 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2022 76ers L 118-106 Away 12/18/2022 Raptors W 126-110 Away 12/20/2022 Knicks L 132-94 Away 12/21/2022 Nets L 143-113 Away 12/25/2022 Grizzlies W 123-109 Mold 12/27/2022 Hornets – Mold 12/28/2022 Jazz – Mold 12/30/2022 Trail Blazers – Mold 1/2/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/4/2023 Pistons – Mold 1/7/2023 Magic – Mold

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2022 Nuggets L 119-115 Away 12/19/2022 Kings W 125-119 Away 12/21/2022 Clippers L 126-105 Away 12/23/2022 Lakers W 134-130 Away 12/26/2022 Trail Blazers L 124-113 Away 12/27/2022 Warriors – Away 12/29/2022 Thunder – Mold 12/31/2022 Nets – Mold 1/2/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/4/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 1/6/2023 Bucks – Away

