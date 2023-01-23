Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Golden State Warriors (23-23) will host the Brooklyn Nets (28-17) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Nets
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets
- The 117.6 points per game the Warriors average are 7.1 more points than the Nets give up (110.5).
- When Golden State puts up more than 110.5 points, it is 21-15.
- Brooklyn has a 26-10 record when giving up fewer than 117.6 points.
- The Nets’ 113.6 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.9 points, Brooklyn is 12-3.
- Golden State’s record is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 113.6 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Nets’ opponents have made.
- In games Golden State shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 20-14 overall.
- The Nets’ 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- This season, Brooklyn has a 25-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole leads active Warriors players in scoring, tallying 21.3 points per game to go with 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Kevon Looney adds 6.5 points, 2.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds per matchup. Draymond Green puts up 8.0 points, 6.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds a game.
- The Warriors get 4.9 three-pointers per game out of Stephen Curry.
- Donte DiVincenzo averages 1.3 steals per game, while Green has 0.8 blocks per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 29.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.7 rebounds and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
- Nicolas Claxton averages 12.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while Ben Simmons adds 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
- Kyrie Irving is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Nets (among active players), hitting 3.2 Threes per game.
- Claxton swats 2.7 shots per game on average this season. Simmons chips in on the defensive end with 1.5 steals per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Spurs
|
W 144-113
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Bulls
|
L 132-118
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Wizards
|
W 127-118
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Celtics
|
L 121-118
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
W 120-114
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/27/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Away
|
2/1/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
2/2/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/12/2023
|
Celtics
|
L 109-98
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Thunder
|
L 112-102
|
Mold
|
1/17/2023
|
Spurs
|
L 106-98
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Sun
|
L 117-112
|
Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Jazz
|
W 117-106
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/26/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
