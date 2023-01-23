Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors (23-23) will host the Brooklyn Nets (28-17) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nets

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets

The 117.6 points per game the Warriors average are 7.1 more points than the Nets give up (110.5).

When Golden State puts up more than 110.5 points, it is 21-15.

Brooklyn has a 26-10 record when giving up fewer than 117.6 points.

The Nets’ 113.6 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.9 points, Brooklyn is 12-3.

Golden State’s record is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 113.6 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Nets’ opponents have made.

In games Golden State shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 20-14 overall.

The Nets’ 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

This season, Brooklyn has a 25-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Jordan Poole leads active Warriors players in scoring, tallying 21.3 points per game to go with 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Kevon Looney adds 6.5 points, 2.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds per matchup. Draymond Green puts up 8.0 points, 6.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds a game.

The Warriors get 4.9 three-pointers per game out of Stephen Curry.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 1.3 steals per game, while Green has 0.8 blocks per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 29.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.7 rebounds and dishes out 5.3 assists per game.

Nicolas Claxton averages 12.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while Ben Simmons adds 7.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Kyrie Irving is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Nets (among active players), hitting 3.2 Threes per game.

Claxton swats 2.7 shots per game on average this season. Simmons chips in on the defensive end with 1.5 steals per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2023 Spurs W 144-113 Away 1/15/2023 Bulls L 132-118 Away 1/16/2023 Wizards W 127-118 Away 1/19/2023 Celtics L 121-118 Away 1/20/2023 Cavaliers W 120-114 Away 1/22/2023 Nets – Mold 1/25/2023 Grizzlies – Mold 1/27/2023 Raptors – Mold 1/30/2023 Thunder – Away 2/1/2023 Timberwolves – Away 2/2/2023 Nuggets – Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2023 Celtics L 109-98 Mold 1/15/2023 Thunder L 112-102 Mold 1/17/2023 Spurs L 106-98 Away 1/19/2023 Sun L 117-112 Away 1/20/2023 Jazz W 117-106 Away 1/22/2023 Warriors – Away 1/25/2023 76ers – Away 1/26/2023 Pistons – Mold 1/28/2023 Knicks – Mold 1/30/2023 Lakers – Mold 2/1/2023 Celtics – Away

