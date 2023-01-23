Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Golden State Warriors (23-23) will host the Brooklyn Nets (28-17) after losing three straight home games. The contest starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nets

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets

  • The 117.6 points per game the Warriors average are 7.1 more points than the Nets give up (110.5).
  • When Golden State puts up more than 110.5 points, it is 21-15.
  • Brooklyn has a 26-10 record when giving up fewer than 117.6 points.
  • The Nets’ 113.6 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 117.9 points, Brooklyn is 12-3.
  • Golden State’s record is 16-1 when it allows fewer than 113.6 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Nets’ opponents have made.
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 20-14 overall.
  • The Nets’ 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
  • This season, Brooklyn has a 25-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

